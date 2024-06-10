McVitie's reintroduces its Cookies and Creams range under McVitie's Tasties, introduces a fresh look

Pawan Jagnik, head of marketing, India at pladis Global expressed his excitement about the relaunch, saying, "We're absolutely excited to bring back our cookies and creams under the McVitie’s Tasties range, with a brand-new look and packaging that's sure to win hearts. While McVitie’s is synonymous with Digestive and Hobnobs in India, this relaunch signals our continued commitment to expanding our indulgent offerings. From digging deep into market research and understanding what our consumers truly desire, we have gone above and beyond with this new range. I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved. This relaunch isn't just about meeting consumer preferences, it's about creating those magical moments of joy and satisfaction that define McVitie's.”