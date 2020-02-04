"Measurement and transparency are two pillars of adtech"- Taranjeet Singh, ZEE5

"At Shemaroo, we have our own OTT player which is Shemaroome. The one thing we keep in mind is that user experience needs to be simple and personalised. We keep the complicated stuff such as storage, data, etc at the backend. Innovation on products lasts only three months in today's world," said Dubhash. He went on to explain in detail a content innovation that led to product innovation. Shemaroome is the only OTT platform that offers content at a fixed frequency rate. "For example, you have a new movie releasing on the platform every Friday - that's our promise that we make to the customer for the fee that he pays to us. While this is a content innovation, its delivery is very complex. We spoke to the product team and briefed them that the customer needs to have a flawless UI-UX experience and needs to have notifications delivered to his inbox at the right time," explained Dubhash.