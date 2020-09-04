Medimix launches range of Ayurvedic Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers

Pradeep Cholayil, chairman & managing director, Cholayil said, “Right from our advent, we empower and enrich people’s lives naturally with world class personal and skincare products & services. Currently, hand washes and sanitizers have become an integral part of everyone’s life. Medimix, which drives itself with the authentic Fast-Acting Ayurveda is happy to introduce the new range of Hand wash and hand sanitizers, reiterating the goodness of Ayurveda. It gives us immense pride to diversify and expand our product range to meet the needs of the customers the natural way. The innovative blends in the new product range have been brought about after in-depth research by our team of experts to bring out the goodness of Ayurveda. Our Hand Wash range has the unique power of 3 herbal actives which protects from 99.9% germs. The germ kill space using natural ingredient is the need of the hour and fits really well with Medimix’s overall positioning of ‘getting Skin Fit with Fast acting Ayurveda’. We also feel that our on the go product like Hand sanitizer would also get appreciated by consumers.