Meditation is so 2020 - says Swiggy's new mailer...

The mailer asks users to meditate by looking at GIFs of delicious food instead.Th
Swiggy's latest mailer puts a meditative twist on food porn. The subject line of the mailer is that 'Meditation is so 2020, look at these food GIFs instead’. The GIFs are all sourced from Netflix shows and the mailer is an extension of the Netflix x Swiggy partnership.
The first GIF asks users to think of a head massage with oil - and then directs them to look at a GIF of gravy being drizzled over the dish with a similar measure of love.
The mailer draws a parallel between having a gentle stress busting shoulder massage and directs the reader to look at a GIF of a hot poori being gently prepared in oil.
The mailer also references biryani and mentions that it's not a coincidence that biryani and nirvana have the same number of syllables. The GIF is of a vessel of biryani being uncovered slowly, steam flying off.
The mailer credits the Netflix show 'The Chef's Table' as being the source of the GIFs and adds a discalimer - that the delivery platform isn't responsible for any hungry tummies. The mailer ends with a call to action - to order food on the platform after achieving a zen state of mind.