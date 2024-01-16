MeduLance partners with UP Yoddhas for on-ground emergency support in PKL Season 10

The league commenced on December 2, 2023, and is scheduled to run until February 21, 2024.
With an effort to ensure the well-being of players during Pro Kabaddi League tenth season, Medulance, an emergency medical service provider, has associated with Team UP Yoddhas as the official medical partner.
The healthcare provider has assisted the Pro Kabaddi team in a total of six matches and practice matches from December 26, 2023 to January 3, 2024 held at their home ground in Noida Indoor Stadium on December 29, December 30, January 1, January 3, and January 10.
Medulance took proactive measures by establishing a medical center at the venue, providing field-of-play medical support, and deploying five ambulances, each area staffed with highly qualified doctors, nurses, and paramedics. These areas were equipped comprehensively to address severe injuries as well as minor medical conditions.
To bolster emergency response, both advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) ambulances were strategically stationed at the stadium. The company's planning extended to positioning medical hubs and ambulance services, ensuring convenient access for anyone needing medical assistance.
Medulance's ambulances are operated by extensively trained medical emergency technicians (EMTs) and experienced drivers. This guarantees swift responses to critical situations, facilitating the prompt transportation of individuals to medical facilities or hospitals when required.
MeduLance has consistently supported champions, from the International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup to MotoGPBharat, Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Pro Panja League, and the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, ensuring their health and safety with precision.
Pranav Bajaj, co-founder, MeduLance said, "Empowering champions on the global stage, MeduLance is proud to extend its legacy by becoming the official medical partner for Team UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10," said Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder at MeduLance.
PKSV Sagar, CEO, GMR Sports, said, “It gives us at UP Yoddhas immense pride to have partnered with a professional outfit like MeduLance, our medical partner, who undoubtedly provided impeccable service on the ground in Noida.”