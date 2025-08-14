Medulla Communications expands global footprint with launch in Singapore

Medulla Communications, a healthcare-focused advertising agency, has launched a new office in Singapore. With over 15 years of experience in healthcare marketing, Medulla aims to become the first digital healthcare advertising agency in Asia.
Medulla has worked with global companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Ferring, Mylan, Braintap, Bayer, Kenvue, Big Muscles, IAPC, Muscle Blaze, and others.
“With over 15 years dedicated to understanding and solving healthcare challenges worldwide—including working with clients in Singapore and Asia—we’re excited to now offer our expertise more directly through a presence on the ground,” said Praful Akali, founder and managing director of Medulla Communications. “We’re passionate about improving lives, and we believe that with our proven capabilities, we’re well-positioned to drive real impact across the region.”
Heading Medulla’s APAC operations as managing Partner is Taffy Ledesma, a seasoned leader with extensive experience across healthcare, FMCG, and agency leadership. Taffy began his career on the client side with Johnson & Johnson, Mead Johnson, and Unilever, before moving into agency leadership roles—most recently as Managing Director at DDB Indonesia and Country Head at Hello Health Group.
Speaking about his new role, Taffy said, “My experience across both client and agency ecosystems gives me a unique lens to truly partner with brands—ensuring their healthcare innovations reach the people they’re meant for. Commercial effectiveness is my core focus, because that’s what makes healthcare communication truly meaningful.”