Medulla strengthens global footprint with new US expansion

Medulla Communications has announced its entry into the United States, marking the agency’s next phase of international expansion. The US launch follows Medulla’s recent move into Singapore and the creation of Capsule, its healthcare-focused events joint venture.
The agency has appointed Andrew Schirmer as consulting director to lead its US operations. With more than three decades in healthcare advertising across WPP/Ogilvy, IPG/McCann and Omnicom, Schirmer has worked with healthcare companies, public institutions and NGOs across multiple markets.
In its initial phase, Medulla’s US practice will focus on health tech and consumer health brands, offering full-funnel services spanning digital execution, performance marketing and long-term brand building. The agency has already been supporting several US-based health-tech startups from its Mumbai hub.
“The era of health-tech brands and startups having to choose between market understanding and cost-effectiveness is over,” says Andrew. “Our model brings together the best of both worlds—US-based strategic leadership and India-based creative and digital execution that’s fast, technically sound, and cost-effective.”
Akali added, “Andrew’s appointment reflects our commitment to blending global expertise with deep local insight, and also to invest deeply in our US presence. Together, we aim to help health tech brands build powerful, purposeful connections with their audiences.”
Under Akali’s leadership, Medulla has built a strong reputation in healthcare advertising, with recognition at global platforms including Cannes Lions and the Effies. He noted that India’s footprint in specialist healthcare advertising continues to grow internationally.