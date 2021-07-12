Meet the American Tourister branded Zomato delivery bag worth Rs 7k

Food remains hot or cool inside it for a long time and it can be used as a backpack too.
Seeing the Zomato delivery executive zoom through city roads like John Abraham in Dhoom has become a common sight.
So has the huge delivery container strapped to the motorcycle or slung on the delivery executive’s shoulders. From the T-shirt to the container to the helmet and sometimes to the bike, the Zomato Red shades are ubiquitous.
But, did you ever pay attention to the delivery container? I am guessing you’d say no, so do I. So, I was surprised when I came across Manish Srivastav’s, a quality assurance engineer from Grad Financial Group, post on LinkedIn where he detailed the red delivery container.
He’d asked a Zomato delivery executive about it when he’d spotted one near a tea stall. As per the executive, it is worth seven thousand rupees and has the American Tourister branding on it.
Adding to this, Srivastav wrote, “It (container) also has cushioning and stripes and if the rider wants they can also use it as a backpack.”
It's quite amusing how the bag was present in front of us and yet we didn't peek at least once inside it.
Image courtesy: Manish Srivastav/LinkedIn