Mentos collaborates with Fanta to launch 'Mentos Fanta'

The limited edition product will be rolled out to retailers this Summer.
FMCG major, Perfetti Van Melle has recently collaborated with The Coca-Cola Company to launch limited-edition sweets. As per the information shared on the company's page, the product will be called 'Mentos Fanta'
The sweets will be available in singles and multipacks targetting different consumer sections. The product, which claims to offer the 'fruity taste of a Fanta Orange drink', will be rolled into retailers this summer.
The partnership was a “perfect match of two well-loved brands” both of which had “a long history of delivering refreshment and fun to consumers all over the world”, said Mentos.
This is the first global licensing offer for the Perfetti Van Melle-owned brand and is set to launch in more than 50 countries.
The launch will be supported globally by a “dynamic and fun” campaign, including in-store activation