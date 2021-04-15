Mentos rolls out limited edition edible emojis

The campaign’s launch was supported by a witty Twitter banter initiated by Mentos to #SayHello to other brands in order to spark fresh conversations. Mentos exchanged greetings with 20 top brands, like Pepsi, Amazon Prime Video, MTV India, Lay’s Maxx, Paytm, etc.

This exercise did not just connect the brands, but also the audiences, who were asked to share their comments on the quirky banter. The hashtag (#SayHello) was trending at No. 2 on Twitter, owing to the greetings that the brand initiated and also received in return.