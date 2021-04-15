Mentos rolls out limited edition edible emojis

The ‘Say Hello’ Mint, Strawberry, Orange and Rainbow packs have ‘12 different emoticon designs’ printed on each candy.
Mentos, the leading chewy mint and fruit brand from confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle, has just rolled out limited edition ‘Say Hello’ packs. Each candy in the pack has been turned into an emoticon.
The emoticon on the candy is aimed at sparking conversations among friends, family, or even connecting with someone new. The ‘Say Hello’ Mint, Strawberry, Orange and Rainbow packs have ‘12 different emoticon designs’ printed on each candy.
The new Mentos candies remind us of the emoji candies by Mars Wrigley’s M&M.
A digital video highlighting the campaign has been created. It will be promoted as part of the brand’s digital engagement. This digital film showcases how the new Mentos candies with emoticons is a way to ‘Say Hello’.
To keep social media abuzz, the brand will also partner with some of India’s top stand-up comedians. Through this collaboration, the comedians will be seen bringing alive the emoticons on the candies in their own inimitable style, and challenging each other to narrate incidents that they relate to that emoticon. A Mentos ‘Say Hello’ Instagram filter will also be launched for the audience to engage with the emoticons on the candies.
The campaign’s launch was supported by a witty Twitter banter initiated by Mentos to #SayHello to other brands in order to spark fresh conversations. Mentos exchanged greetings with 20 top brands, like Pepsi, Amazon Prime Video, MTV India, Lay’s Maxx, Paytm, etc.
This exercise did not just connect the brands, but also the audiences, who were asked to share their comments on the quirky banter. The hashtag (#SayHello) was trending at No. 2 on Twitter, owing to the greetings that the brand initiated and also received in return.
Elaborating on the launch and the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, director - marketing at Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “There has been an increased dependency on digital mediums to express ourselves. Through the Mentos ‘Say Hello’ limited edition packs and supporting campaign, we’re trying to bring back appreciation for simple interactions when meeting someone new, or while meeting friends. Mentos, as a brand, has always inspired fresh connections, and the new limited edition campaign is an effort to strengthen this positioning further.”
The digital campaign for these limited edition packs was conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, Wavemaker India and PR Pundit.