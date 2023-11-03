Meraki Creative Inc. rebrands as 'Bold & Beyond'

Bold & Beyond's philosophy revolves around having the courage to stand out, challenging limits, and captivating audiences with creative brand narratives.
Meraki Creative Inc., a PR and Marketing agency based in Bangalore, announces its transformation into Bold & Beyond, an integrated marketing agency. The rebranding signifies the company's commitment to redefining the marketing landscape and its focus on innovative brand storytelling.
Sonalika Pawar, founder & CEO of Bold & Beyond, states, "Our transformation from Meraki Creative Inc. to Bold & Beyond reflects our core values, which are centered on pushing boundaries and creating impactful brand narratives. We believe in the enduring power of creative ideas."
Bold & Beyond provides 360-degree solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients, guided by three principles: charting the course, unleashing creativity, and sharpening excellence. Since its inception in 2021 as Meraki Creative Inc., the company has worked with over 150 brands, including The Leela Palace Bengaluru, SMOOR, Heads up for Tails, and BMW.
Co-founder & COO Shylesh Jain stated, "Our refreshed identity marks the beginning of an audacious vision. Our mission is to craft visionary marketing strategies and inventive solutions that turn brand ambitions into triumphs."
The services offered by Bold & Beyond include brand launches, public relations, influencer marketing, crafting an identity through design branding, and digital marketing services