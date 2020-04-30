Mercedes-Benz, BMW go online; choose digital sales and contactless delivery

A unique thing about #MercFromHome is the test drive and that, too, during the times of COVID-19 and lockdown. Iyer explained to us that the test drive was introduced because of the virus. "We ensure the car is completely sanitised, and if our sales consultant goes on the test drive with the customer, he sits diagonal to the customer. There‘s a PPE kit for both of them, along with the Aarogya Setu app, ensuring both are safe. This will help take away (any) customer's concerns."