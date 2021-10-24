Mercedes-Benz India implements ‘Retail of the Future’ sales offering; to sell directly to customers

The carmaker retains ownership of the entire stock, will retail via Franchise Partners, invoice customers directly.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has implemented the ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF) business model after it was first announced in June 2021.
With ‘Retail of the Future’, Mercedes-Benz India will retain the ownership of the entire stock of cars and retail them via appointed Franchise Partners, by invoicing them directly to the customers.
Mercedes-Benz will also be responsible for processing and fulfilling customer orders. With ROTF, there will be one nationally set price by the company, which will be uniform across the country.
With ROTF, customers will not have to pay any incidental charges for their purchase anymore. In addition, the customers will now have direct access to national stock giving them higher visibility to select their desired products from across markets. Mercedes-Benz also for the first time will now offer the VIN number to the customer even during the order booking stage.
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “In June 2021, we announced a disruptive retail business model which is highly customer-centric and promised a seamless, Omnichannel and transparent experience to our customers.”
“ROTF is a unique customer-centric business model, which caters to the evolving trends of our customers while empowering our Franchise Partners by significantly reducing their financial and operational risks in the market.”
Cover Photo credit: Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash