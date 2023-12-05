Meta and Netflix team up to launch Archies-themed stickers on WhatsApp

The sticker pack will be available for users across iOS and android devices.
Meta and Netflix India have partnered to launch an Archies-themed sticker pack on WhatsApp to celebrate the upcoming Archies movie, releasing on December 5, 2023.
The sticker pack will include key characters from Riverdale, i.e., Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.
The stickers are an exciting way for users to express themselves and their emotions on a WhatsApp chat without having to use words.
Srivats TS, vice president, marketing, Netflix India, said, "The Archies, releasing on December 7 on Netflix, reimagines the classic Archie Comics. The film takes you on a nostalgic journey with these unique and charming characters, making them a perfect fit for stickers on WhatsApp. With the growing popularity and relatability of stickers, this collaboration will enable fans across India to connect with their favourite characters."
Vyom Prashant, director of consumer marketing, Meta, said, "We want to bring more contextual and engaging experiences on WhatsApp that resonate with our users. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Netflix India on the special Archies-themed stickers, and foresee great traction, especially by Gen Z and millennials when they are texting their friends, family, or in their group chats.”