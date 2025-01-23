Meta-FADA Whitepaper: AI, reels, creators, WhatsApp boost auto lead gen

Meta and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) unveiled a joint whitepaper and playbook highlighting the changing consumer behaviour and preferences in the automotive segment driven by digital adoption.

In 2023, Meta and FADA had launched ‘Move with Meta’, an upskilling and enablement program to upskill more than 3000 auto dealers across the country. The initiative aimed to help them build a social presence and digitise their customer outreach and lead generation using the Meta Platforms.

Since its launch, the program has achieved 3X growth in dealer digitisation and upskilled over 6,000 dealers through the hyperlocal program, exceeding the initial target of 3,000. Including 3,000 dealers upskilled before the program, the total number of upskilled auto dealers is now 10,000.

The program resulted in improving leads and sales for auto dealers with 32% improvement in lead generation efficiency reported by dealers. In addition, the program has directly impacted sales for leading auto OEMs across the country.

C S Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said, “At FADA, our vision is to empower dealers nationwide with the right digital tools and insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. Through our partnership with Meta, we’ve not only exceeded our commitment of upskilling 3,000 dealers—surpassing 6,000—but we’ve also seen a 3X increase in digitization and a marked 32% improvement in lead generation efficiency. This whitepaper underscores the potential of AI, Reels, and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to strengthen customer relationships and drive growth. We look forward to scaling this collaboration further, bridging the digital gap in automotive retail, ensuring that dealers across India are future-ready, and remain agile in these dynamic times.”

Saugato Bhowmik, director, Auto, CPG, and D2C for Meta in India said, “Our platforms and products are well positioned to enable rapid and efficient digital customer acquisition and engagement for auto dealers in a hyperlocal manner. Over the last two years we’ve upskilled nearly 10,000 dealers along with FADA to digitize their outreach and experiences through our unique hyperlocal solutions and key products ranging from Reels and AI to messaging. We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with FADA and take on the ambitious target of upskilling 5000 more dealers in the next 2 years. This program has not only benefitted thousands of auto dealers but also proven to drive strong sales results for leading OEMs.”

Virat Khullar, group head, marketing, Hyundai Motor India said, “We’re excited to see outstanding business results through our partnership with Meta and OnlineSales on the Hyperlocal program. Together, we’ve developed a custom model that efficiently onboarded over 600 dealers in record time. In H2 '24, Meta’s hyperlocal program drove a remarkable 37% growth in sales compared to H1, while delivering 29% reduction in Cost per Retail. As we move forward, we’re eager to scale this partnership further, leveraging cutting-edge AI and messaging solutions to unlock even greater opportunities.”

Manjari Upadhye, chief marketing officer, auto, Mahindra and Mahindra said, “Our partnership with Meta has helped amplify the impact of our passenger vehicle launches. Mahindra has leveraged the best and latest in technology to drive launch impact through Meta’s family of Apps. Some of the key activations include leveraging WhatsApp for Thar ROXX launch, using Partnership ads for driving consideration for XUV 700 (Intent went up +3.3 pts) and the Auto Industry’s first chat-based car configurator on Messenger and Instagram Direct for XUV 3XO, which saw 29% increase in conversation volumes. Our collaboration with Meta has driven significant impact, leading to bookings and sales, and setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Meta and FADA plan to upskill 5,000 more dealers in the next two years. FADA represents 15,000 auto dealers across India.

Key Insights from the Auto Playbook 2025:

