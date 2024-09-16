MG Motor India enters into luxury car segment with new brand- ‘MG Select’

This move reflects the company’s strategic response to opportunities in the premium automotive market, particularly the rising demand for luxury products that are more inclusive, sustainable, and personalised. This focus on a curated experience aims to differentiate MG Select in a competitive market. MG Select will establish exclusive, new-age luxury, experience centres in 12 key cities across India in Phase 1. The brand will offer a range of vehicles primarily NEVs, including plug-ins, hybrids, EVs, and more.