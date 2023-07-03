MG Motor India ties-up with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Kishan for Comet EV

The campaign video has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions.
MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, has announced its association with two of India’s definitive youth icons—the actress Janhvi Kapoor and the cricketer, Ishan Kishan. These two stars feature in a social media video with the theme ‘Cut the Crap’ which echoes the aspirations and vibes of Gen Z buyers for whom the Comet EV is the smart, fun, and environmentally responsible perfect commute choice. The video is conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions.
Regarding the campaign, Udit Malhotra, marketing head, MG Motor India said, “MG is a community-centric brand and through this association with Janhvi and Ishan, we hope to speak directly and engagingly with our Comet EV audience: the Gen Z. The video is a fresh take on this generation’s needs and underscores simply and clearly how the Comet EV perfectly suits their tribe. The Comet EV stands for everything that defines them - zippy, no-nonsense, new-age, and innovative.”
The Comet EV has a minimalist yet spacious design and possesses an inherent agility that allows smooth, stress-free commuting in urban traffic. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies. The Comet EV has a range of around 230* km (certified battery range), on a single charge. It is easy to drive, easy to manoeuvre, easy to park, easy to charge, and easy on the pocket and environment. Available in funky colours – Candy White with Starry Black, Apple Green with Starry Black, Starry Black, Aurora Silver and Candy White, MG Comet has a vibrant personality that clearly stands out.