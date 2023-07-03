MG Motor India ties-up with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Kishan for Comet EV

The Comet EV has a minimalist yet spacious design and possesses an inherent agility that allows smooth, stress-free commuting in urban traffic. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies. The Comet EV has a range of around 230* km (certified battery range), on a single charge. It is easy to drive, easy to manoeuvre, easy to park, easy to charge, and easy on the pocket and environment. Available in funky colours – Candy White with Starry Black, Apple Green with Starry Black, Starry Black, Aurora Silver and Candy White, MG Comet has a vibrant personality that clearly stands out.