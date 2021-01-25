Mi India and Sonu Sood partner to ensure every deserving student has access to a smartphone

Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India added, “We have always believed in doing something unique which matches with our mission, creates a better world and serves the nation. #ShikshaHarHaath is an extension to our mission of educating and empowering the future heroes of India. We are very excited to have Sonu Sood help us reach the most needy across the country. With a two-pronged approach, this initiative is about donating smartphones and also encouraging people to donate their old smartphones towards the needy.”