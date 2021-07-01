Mi India joins hands with Cult.fit to promote health and fitness

Under ‘Active with Cult’, Mi India and Cult.fit will help in staying fit by making small tweaks in consumers’ lifestyle through exercise, food, mindset and introducing fitness regime with conscious incremental improvement. In addition to this, it will focus on mental health, functional watchful living, body positivity and home workouts, while also maintaining social distancing. The collaboration will be in the form of Fitness series powered by Cult, featuring Simran Nazare- Dance Fitness expert, Naveen Sharma- Yoga expert, Suvini Mehra- Strength expert and many more. It will also have Ask me Anything (AMA) Live sessions with personalities such as Shwetambari Shetty etc.