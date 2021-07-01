Mi India joins hands with Cult.fit to promote health and fitness

A seamless integration of Xiaomi’s wearable technology into Cult fit’s work out culture
Mi India, country’s number one smartphone and smart TV player, announced their new partnership ‘Active with Cult by Mi’ with leading health and fitness platform Cult.fit. With consumers prioritising their health and well being, Mi India aims to actively drive the narrative of Watchful living. The partnership will focus on taking small conscious decisions to enrich and enhance one’s wholesome mental and physical health, especially in the current times.
Mi India, recently launched Mi Watch Revolve Active with #WatchfulLiving challenge. Collaborating with choreographer Shakti Mohan and Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, it promotes healthy living and leads a productive lifestyle. This partnership with Cult.fit is another step in its journey of making its consumers live ‘better everyday’.
Under ‘Active with Cult’, Mi India and Cult.fit will help in staying fit by making small tweaks in consumers’ lifestyle through exercise, food, mindset and introducing fitness regime with conscious incremental improvement. In addition to this, it will focus on mental health, functional watchful living, body positivity and home workouts, while also maintaining social distancing. The collaboration will be in the form of Fitness series powered by Cult, featuring Simran Nazare- Dance Fitness expert, Naveen Sharma- Yoga expert, Suvini Mehra- Strength expert and many more. It will also have Ask me Anything (AMA) Live sessions with personalities such as Shwetambari Shetty etc.
Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi Watch Revolve Active stands for watchful living through smart tech. With 32g super lightweight design, SpO2 monitoring, LifeQ health algorithm, advanced in-built GPS with Galileo, 117 sports modes with automatic workout detection and a long-lasting battery, Mi Watch Revolve Active aims to fit into every aspect of consumers’ lives. The built-in Alexa allows consumers to easily set reminders, alarms, etc, thus promoting a connected lifestyle. Taking a holistic approach to monitoring everything that matters, the watch also keeps a check on users’ vital stats at all times, thereby making it an ideal choice for those seeking an active lifestyle.
Identifying the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Mi India has been working to encourage a healthy way of living and add value to consumers’ lives by introducing relevant technology, fitness challenges and innovative partnerships.