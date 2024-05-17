Micro-dairy brand MilkBlitz unveils new logo and website

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rite KnowledgeLabs has designed a logo and website that reflects its business model, design, and concept.
MilkBlitz, a micro-dairy producing premium, pure, single-origin, A2 buffalo milk, recently launched its corporate website and brand logo in collaboration with Mumbai-based digital agency, Rite KnowledgeLabs.
MilkBlitz's ‘micro-dairy’ business model ensures the availability of fresh, nutrient-dense, A2 buffalo milk, locally, without any processing or treatment.
Rite KnowledgeLabs, the visual communication and digital design and content partner of MilkBlitz, has created the visual identity. This includes its corporate logo, visual communication and corporate website, which reflect the company's business model, farm design and micro-dairy concept.
Shailesh Bisht, co-founder and director of MilkBlitz, said, "We are excited to launch our new corporate website, developed in collaboration with Rite KnowledgeLabs. This partnership marks a significant milestone for MilkBlitz as we advance the A2 milk industry with our innovative single-breed, micro-dairy model. We value the agency's comprehension of our business vision, evident in the young and fresh visual design of our logo and overall digital communication. The positive feedback from our stakeholders underscores the effectiveness of our new website in conveying our story and value proposition, enhancing engagement even before their physical visit to our farm."
Zahara Kanchwalla, co-founder and CEO of Rite KnowledgeLabs, said, "Collaborating with a dynamic start-up like MilkBlitz on their brand-building journey and digital asset creation has been immensely fulfilling. We are delighted to have played a part in developing MilkBlitz's visual identity and corporate website, amplifying their brand footprint in the digital realm. We extend our gratitude for entrusting us with this mandate and eagerly look forward to nurturing our partnership further."
The inaugural micro-dairy, located on the outskirts of Lucknow, has begun supplying milk to B2B buyers, such as hotel chains, upscale sweet shops, and milk cooperatives like Amul and Mother Dairy. Phase 1 of the project involves establishing micro-dairies around the trinity cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. These areas are evolving into religious tourism hubs and experiencing a growing demand for pure, premium-quality, and nutrient-rich foods.
The client's partnership with Rite KnowledgeLabs is a strategic move, tapping into the expertise of a full-service, content-first digital firm. Rite KnowledgeLabs specialises in crafting powerful business narratives through research-led content, usability-driven UI-UX design and development, and digital execution. Central to their offerings is "Storytelling as a Service" (SaaS), where they create compelling stakeholder narratives as part of their reputation program offerings for clients.
Rite KnowledgeLabs today has a portfolio of brands, both on annual retainers and project-based engagements. Their clientele includes Microsoft India, AM International Singapore, HDFC Bank, HDFC Mutual Fund, GE in India, GE Aerospace in India, Orient Paper – CK Birla Group, Goldberry Wealth - Franklin Templeton DAS GmbH Germany, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Barclays Bank (CSR), dsm-firmenich, Green Brilliance Solar USA, Symphony Air-Coolers, Capital India, and reputed agritech start-up Staragri, among others.