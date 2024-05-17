Micro-dairy brand MilkBlitz unveils new logo and website

Shailesh Bisht, co-founder and director of MilkBlitz, said, "We are excited to launch our new corporate website, developed in collaboration with Rite KnowledgeLabs. This partnership marks a significant milestone for MilkBlitz as we advance the A2 milk industry with our innovative single-breed, micro-dairy model. We value the agency's comprehension of our business vision, evident in the young and fresh visual design of our logo and overall digital communication. The positive feedback from our stakeholders underscores the effectiveness of our new website in conveying our story and value proposition, enhancing engagement even before their physical visit to our farm."