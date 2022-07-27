Mindshare India conceptualises the first-ever EV launch on Metaverse for Volvo Car India - Volvoverse

The launch was planned, keeping in mind, Mindshare and WPP’s agenda on marrying creativity and tech.
Mindshare India has conceptualized and enabled the first-ever electric vehicle (EV) launch in the Metaverse, for Volvo Cars called Volvoverse. This is the first-of-its-kind collaboration on Metaverse across WPP India agencies.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is being launched in a virtual world by Mr. Jyoti Malhotra – MD, Volvo Car India, while ushering in a new era of digital platforms for Volvo customers with accessible 3D experiences.
Mindshare collaborated with other WPP agencies including Hogarth, Yonder, Grey, and Genesis BCW to deliver Volvoverse - realizing the group’s ambition for customers to efficiently access specialist companies in the group to achieve their objectives with a single point of contact.
Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “We at Mindshare strive to provide our clients with tech-enabled, creative branding solutions. The concept behind launching the XC40 Recharge in the Metaverse was to launch the EV in a sustainable ecosystem following the vision of Volvo. The Metaverse is evolving the Internet by bringing people closer. Using virtual worlds, we are looking to reach out to maximum audiences. We are excited to do the first-ever EV launch in the Metaverse with a campaign that appeals to our audience in an exciting new environment which is the first of its kind.”
Jyoti Malhotra, MD – Volvo Car India said, “Volvo has always been on the forefront of innovation and technology and we as a company are also globally known for our commitment to sustainability. The launch of the XC40 Recharge on the metaverse platform is a pioneering moment leveraging digital technology in the marketing sphere. The metaverse launch also contributes to our sustainability mission as it leaves a negligible carbon footprint as compared to conventional launches.”
Gopikaa Davar, CEO - Hogarth India said, “Hogarth is committed to reach Net Zero by 2030, and we are excited to partner with Mindshare & Volvo on a project, which brings together both our focus areas of sustainable production and the metaverse. Launching an electric vehicle in the virtual world is only befitting as a conscious alternative to a physical event where an average conference attendee would have produced around 170kgs of CO2 emission in a one-day event.* This is a great example where we all are reducing and mitigating the environmental impact by using virtual studios and green screen shoots as a driving force, removing the need for location shoots and events (reduces carbon footprint) and maximising the utilisation of the content we capture.”