Miniklub awards its performance marketing mandate to Team Pumpkin

Team Pumpkin, a leading full-service digital agency, has been awarded the performance marketing mandate for Miniklub, India’s premium toddler and kidswear brand. The agency will drive Miniklub’s digital growth through strategic performance campaigns, leveraging data-driven insights to optimise customer acquisition and engagement.
As part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will manage Miniklub’s end-to-end performance marketing efforts, including paid media strategy, campaign execution, and conversion rate optimization across digital platforms. The agency will focus on scaling the brand’s online presence and driving revenue via their e-com site through targeted digital interventions.
Speaking about the collaboration, Anjana Pasi, managing director, Miniklub, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Team Pumpkin to strengthen our digital footprint. Their expertise in performance marketing and data-led strategies aligns well with our vision for growth. We look forward to leveraging their capabilities to scale our brand and reach more parents across India.”