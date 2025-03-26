Minimalist becomes ‘Official Sunscreen Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

Minimalist, the science-backed skincare brand has announced its partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their ‘official Sunscreen Partner’ for IPL 2025 season.

As part of the association, Minimalist will provide its sunscreen to Rajasthan Royals players, ensuring they remain protected during training sessions and matches throughout the tournament. Fans can also expect digital activations, behind-the-scenes skincare routines of players, as the season unfolds.

Speaking on the partnership, Mohit Yadav, co - founder and CEO, Minimalist said “Minimalist and Rajasthan Royals are a natural fit, united by a commitment to performance and endurance. Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a passion, a legacy, and an entertainment spectacle that brings millions together. With ‘Just Play! Halla Bol on Sun’ as our campaign, the focus is on providing uncompromising sun protection on and off the field, ensuring players and fans stay protected while enjoying the game. This partnership allows us to reach millions across the country, reinforcing the importance of skincare and sun protection in everyday life.”

Speaking on the partnership, Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals said "We’re delighted to bring Minimalist to the Royals family for this season. We're proud to support a Jaipur based brand which has achieved such success, with a clear focus on quality and innovation. Sunscreen is an essential part of any athlete’s kit bag, especially in a sport like cricket where players are exposed to the sun for extended periods. Through the brand’s science-backed and transparent approach, we look forward to a meaningful partnership that not only supports our players but also educates fans on the importance of effective skincare."