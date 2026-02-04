Mirchi gets FM rights for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 updates

Radio Mirchi has been appointed the exclusive private FM radio partner for official live score updates of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held from 7 February to 8 March.
Under the association, the radio network will provide live score updates and match-related audio coverage across its FM stations and digital platforms in India. The coverage will include real-time match information, on-ground inputs and stadium atmosphere captured by Mirchi’s radio presenters.
The partnership allows Mirchi to deliver official audio updates sourced directly from the tournament venues, offering listeners access to match developments while on the move. The network’s presenters will be present at select stadiums to report from the ground and share match-day observations.
The audio and digital audio rights for the tournament have been licensed by Channel 2 Group Corporation, the official rights holder for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This enables Entertainment Network India to carry authenticated match updates across its radio and digital properties within the licensed territory.
The tournament will feature teams from across the world and is set to run for just over a month, with matches played across multiple venues.