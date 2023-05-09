Mirinda unveils new visual identity and global platform to attract Gen-Z customers

Eric Melis, vice president global brand marketing at PepsiCo, commented, “We are pleased to unveil Mirinda’s new global brand platform that inspires vibrant creativity, encouraging Gen Z to harness their uniqueness as a superpower. Through #NoFlavourLikeYourFlavour we have developed a refreshing new visual identity and platform, which Mirinda fans can identify with - one that empowers this generation to resist conformity and instead, embrace self-expression. This marks the first step for the brand as we continue to evolve and grow in line with the youth of today. We look forward to rolling out the exciting plans we have in the pipeline.”