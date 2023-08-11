Mixed Route Juice partners with ThinkROI

This partnership will allow Mixed Route Juice & ThinkROI to jointly operate in their sales and marketing activities.
Mixed Route Juice, a 360 degree content and social agency known for its innovation and ideation with a creative punch, enters into a joint venture with ThinkROI, one of the fastest growing digital media agency with services panning across Branding, Performance, SEO & Martech.
Through this strategic partnership, Mixed Route Juice and ThinkROI will synergise with each other's strength, leveraging capabilities to expand their business, reaching a wider consumer base, and enabling geographical expansion that includes India, US, Singapore & Malaysia.
ThinkROI is a data-driven digital media agency, led by Rupinder Singh, Sarada Prasad, and Suraj Talaulikar. With offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Mysore, ThinkROI Team has on-boarded key brands like A23, Lotus Herbals, Ajmera Realty, Cricket.com, DivIHN, to name a few, in a short span of time.
In an all-exclusive partnership, the two entities have joined hands and will be pitching together for growth and current businesses. Mixed Route Juice, aka MRJ, is a content and social agency that believes in innovation and ideation with a creative punch. MRJ believes in creating content that gets a brand buzzing. The boutique agency, which is into its eighth year of operations, has successfully managed numerous brands, namely JW Marriott, THOMSON, DLF, IBIS, Radisson, PNB MetLife, Mother Dairy, and many others.
Talking about this new development, Amrita Sharma, co-founder and creative head at Mixed Route Juice, said “It is a very important strategic partnership for us as this will further strengthen our goal of expanding and growing multifold in both domestic and international markets. We are exhilarated about this joint venture and hope for a mutually beneficial association in the long run.”
Rupinder Singh, founder & chief business officer at ThinkROI, said “We have seen MRJ delivering some stupendous work for their brands in these past years and are delighted to forge this partnership. We believe collaboration is important in today's time, and with MRJ coming along, will lead us towards innovation, increased success and scalability ”