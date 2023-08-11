Mixed Route Juice partners with ThinkROI

In an all-exclusive partnership, the two entities have joined hands and will be pitching together for growth and current businesses. Mixed Route Juice, aka MRJ, is a content and social agency that believes in innovation and ideation with a creative punch. MRJ believes in creating content that gets a brand buzzing. The boutique agency, which is into its eighth year of operations, has successfully managed numerous brands, namely JW Marriott, THOMSON, DLF, IBIS, Radisson, PNB MetLife, Mother Dairy, and many others.