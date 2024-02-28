MMA Global India and Publicis Commerce India to launch a D2C Advantage X Toolkit

Lalatendu Das, CEO, Performics India which is a key growth driver of Publicis Commerce India said, “Successful D2C businesses share common traits from a clear business proposition to a relentless focus on delivering exceptional consumer experiences. The toolkit distils these key insights into actionable strategies, providing brands with the guidance and frameworks needed to navigate the complexities of the D2C landscape. D2C is still an untapped opportunity for many companies and yet this is an area which must be a strategic imperative in an omnichannel commerce world and one which yields long-term gains. Publicis Commerce India is strongly invested in D2C transformation for brands, with demonstrated experience in areas such as technology architecture, platform and builds, optimising supply-chain, marketing content and automation, seamless user experiences.”