MMA, GroupM, Amazon release playbook on decoding consumer behaviour

A few takeaways from the playbook:

• Consumer sentiment remains positive: ~50 per cent consumers are likely to increase their festive spends this year

• Consumers are still not fully decided on their purchase: 62 per cent consumers are currently undecided about the product/brand choice

• Digital channels will be crucial across the journey: ~80 per cent consumers journeys will be ‘digital’ influenced and 77 per cent endemic journeys will involve amazon.in

• Brands should leverage multiple touchpoints: Be visible across touchpoints leveraging Connected TV, Video, Search advertising etc. to drive active/passive discovery and leverage ‘efficiency’ related metrics to assess performance holistically.