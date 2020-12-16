MMA releases the modern marketer reckoner in collaboration with GroupM

Tushar Vyas, president, GroupM South Asia commented, “One of the biggest areas of impact that has emerged is the digital ecosystem. It plays a huge part in the way the business landscape of today has unfolded. We believe that modern marketers will have an advantage if they can apply deep insights to understand the changing landscape. In this period of uncertainty, we need to be more outcome-driven and mobile aligned to usher hope and dynamism into the life of the consumer again. With this report, we wanted to address the huge changes in the industry and talk about the new ways to embed data into every part of the business and decode them to get powerful insights which in turn can help brands communicate better.”

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India commented “We have seen unprecedented changes in 2020 and this has an impact on consumer and shopper behaviour as well as on our media consumption habits. Yet, even as many things change, some things remain constant- for brands to stick to their fundamentals- develop relevant differentiated products, build iconic brands, expand reach, and create engaging communication. This report, as always is basis extensive research and nicely encapsulates the changing landscape and the key considerations that Marketers need to keep in mind as they navigate through 2021 and beyond”.