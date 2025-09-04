Moët Hennessy’s non-alcoholic sparkling wine brand joins F1

French Bloom, the first non-alcoholic brand backed by Moët Hennessy, has joined Formula 1. The alcohol-free sparkling wines will be served across all Formula 1-operated Paddock Clubs and the F1 Garage, and in other planned hospitality spaces.

This partnership, says a press release, arrives at a cultural inflection point. Millennials, Gen Z and a growing female fanbase are increasingly driving demand for luxury experiences that offer flexibility, moderation and align with their evolving values. French Bloom is built for that moment: for those who choose differently, embrace versatility, and are shaping the future on their own terms.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “We are delighted to add French Bloom to our ever-expanding list of Moët Hennessy brands partnering with the sport. The addition of French Bloom brings further variety to our hospitality beverages portfolio, allowing us to cater for all guests and offer them an elevated, real sense of luxury when they attend a Grand Prix.”

The announcement also marks the latest initiative in the partnership between Formula 1 and Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), a luxury house.

Since 2025, LVMH has been a global luxury partner of Formula 1 under a 10-year agreement involving several iconic LVMH Maisons: Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, and TAG Heuer.