MoEngage launches new tools for marketers to adapt to consumer trends

MoEngage, a cross-channel customer engagement company, announced new product features. These features aim to help marketers adapt faster to evolving consumer behaviour at its bi-annual flagship product launch event, MoEngage NEXT.
"Our new capabilities strengthen our commitment to making it easy for consumer marketers to quickly understand and rapidly adapt to evolving consumer expectations,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. “I am confident that these new launches will equip MoEngage clients with the tools they need to engage their customers at scale, personalising experiences as per individual preferences and behaviour.”
Marketers often face challenges in connecting various tools needed for customer engagement, which hampers their ability to provide personalised experiences. To address this, MoEngage has introduced Connected Apps, a low-code framework designed to integrate data from messaging channels, advertising platforms, data warehouses, IVR systems, and chatbots.
Additionally, MoEngage has launched a bi-directional native data integration with Salesforce CRM, a widely used customer data management system. This integration allows marketers to exchange data between Salesforce and MoEngage easily, enabling real-time personalised campaign triggers while reducing costs by eliminating the need for custom integrations.
MoEngage also introduced Coupons, a feature that helps marketers allocate and distribute single-use coupons to improve customer engagement and optimise costs. The tool enables real-time management from a single dashboard and provides alerts for coupon shortages, expiry dates, and ingestion statuses.