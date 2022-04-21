Moj partners with Cricbuzz

Shirshendu Roy, lead – strategy and partnerships, Cricbuzz, added, "At Cricbuzz, we have created a strong community that thrives on all things cricket. While we have demonstrated steady growth over the years, we are always on the lookout to engage with our audience through different channels and formats. Moj gives us access to cricket fans in almost every corner of the country with its expansive network that enables us to tap into phones and geographies we wish to extend our reach to, especially with fast growing short form content. We are thrilled to combine our expertise with Moj's national appeal."