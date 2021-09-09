Mondelez forays into snacking bar category with launch of Cadbury Fuse Fit

Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Consumers are now increasingly looking for on-the-go snacks that could be for mid-morning hunger, mental stimulation or even to break fatigue, as they spend most time at home. With that, they are also making discerning snacking choices that deliver both – goodness & taste – a pandemic-infused change that is here to stay. As a snacking leader that has defined eat experiences in the country, striking the right chord with the ever-evolving consumer palate, we truly believe that there exists untapped potential for the category that we are well poised to fulfil. By extending our play into this niche segment, with Cadbury Fuse Fit, we are set to yet again bring alive our vision to empower our consumers with more choice and solidify brand love for our products.”