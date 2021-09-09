Mondelez forays into snacking bar category with launch of Cadbury Fuse Fit

The product is being launched in two variants - almonds and peanuts, and cranberry and nuts, in a first of its kind transparent packaging.
Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s favourite snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita, and Oreo among others, today announced its foray into the exciting snack bar category, with the launch of new Cadbury Fuse Fit.
With this innovation, the company aims to develop the current niche and growing snack bar segment, with evolving consumers who choose ‘good for you’ alternatives in daily snacking. With delicious Cadbury milk chocolate as a bedrock, the snack bar packs together the goodness of peanuts and almonds that make for 50 per cent of the bar, fulfilling 10 per cent of daily protein requirement.
Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Consumers are now increasingly looking for on-the-go snacks that could be for mid-morning hunger, mental stimulation or even to break fatigue, as they spend most time at home. With that, they are also making discerning snacking choices that deliver both – goodness & taste – a pandemic-infused change that is here to stay. As a snacking leader that has defined eat experiences in the country, striking the right chord with the ever-evolving consumer palate, we truly believe that there exists untapped potential for the category that we are well poised to fulfil. By extending our play into this niche segment, with Cadbury Fuse Fit, we are set to yet again bring alive our vision to empower our consumers with more choice and solidify brand love for our products.”
Cadbury Fuse Fit introduces a new eating experience to consumer that brings the best of two worlds together – taste and goodness, making it a snack that can be consumed anytime in moments of hunger. Cadbury Fuse Fit is being launched in two variants of Almonds and peanuts, and Cranberry and Nuts, in a first of its kind transparent packaging. This mouth-watering protein-packed snack bar is priced at Rs. 50 for 40 gms and is all set to end the overthinking dilemma around taste vs goodness.
The launch of Cadbury Fuse Fit will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, that includes a digital activation, outdoor, tie-ups in fitness ecosystem like gyms & apps and influencer engagement initiatives, in addition to consumer sampling to drive trials via multiple channels.