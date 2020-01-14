Mondelez India brings Dairy Milk flavour to new Cadbury cookies

After covering a cookie from the outside, Cadbury Dairy Milk will now fill it up from the inside. 2019 saw the launch of a Cadbury Oreo variant which was coated in Dairy Milk from the outside. This wasn't Dairy Milk's first tryst with a cookie - 2017 saw the launch of an Oreo variant of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Silk - intended to give the chocolate a 'Cookies and Creme' flavour. The newest launch from Cadbury is a variant of cookie which boasts of a chocolate (Dairy Milk) filling. The cookie looks suspiciously similar to Sunfeast's Dark Fantasy cookie and is yet to be advertised.