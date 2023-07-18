Mondelez India celebrates 75th anniversary, reaffirms long term growth in the country

As part of the celebration, it has planned various initiatives to express gratitude to its consumers, trade partners, and employees.
Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of renowned snacking brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Bournvita, etc., has marked its 75th anniversary in the country. From introducing the first taste of chocolates in 1948 with Cadbury Dairy Milk to building a robust snacking portfolio over the last seven decades, the brand has stayed true to its promise to empower people to snack right.
India remains one of the most important growth engines for the company. The commitment to deliver exceptional quality products, fostering innovation, building a robust manufacturing and distribution ecosystem, and understanding the evolving tastes of the consumers have been key to the company’s success.
Mondelez India will continue to pave the way for delightful snacking experiences for generations to come staying true to their values and purpose of creating the right snacks, for the right moment, made the right way, at the back of creating shared moments of joy.
As part of the 75th-anniversary celebration, Mondelez India has planned various initiatives to express gratitude to its consumers, trade partners, and employees who have played a crucial role in the company's success.
These initiatives include engaging activities like releasing a special collector’s edition box of Cadbury Dairy Milk bars with vintage packaging on e-commerce channels, Amazon Fresh changing their platform layout for the first time in its history to the iconic ‘Cadbury’ purple colour, and partnering with Flipkart to create a dedicated metaverse experience on the platform, amongst many more.
As the company embarks on its next chapter and accelerates its investments in the country, it will continue to innovate, adapt, and stay agile to meet the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers, remaining a trusted snacking companion for the nation.