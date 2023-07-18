Mondelez India celebrates 75th anniversary, reaffirms long term growth in the country

Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of renowned snacking brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Bournvita, etc., has marked its 75th anniversary in the country. From introducing the first taste of chocolates in 1948 with Cadbury Dairy Milk to building a robust snacking portfolio over the last seven decades, the brand has stayed true to its promise to empower people to snack right.