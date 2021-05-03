Mondelez India launches Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix; expands milk food drink offering

Priced at Rs. 175 for 200 gms, it will exclusively be available in modern trade and on e-commerce platforms.
Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of some of India’s favourite snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, Oreo etc., today launched an all new product innovation – Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix. After unique product launches like Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk in Lickables, Oreo Cadbury Dipped etc., this new product marks the coming together of two of Mondelēz International’s power brands – Cadbury and Oreo, yet again. Through this launch, Mondelez India brings the best of both and aims to offer its consumers a distinctive indulgent experience.
Commenting on this latest innovation, Inderpreet Singh, associate director – marketing (Beverages, Meals, Candies and Gums), Mondelez India, ‘’The indulgent Milk Food Drink category is evolving in India, given that in-home snacking has taken precedence, as consumers are spending more time at home, with their families or just by themselves. As we continue to ‘empower people to snack right’, we are focussed on providing the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way, through innovations such as these that cater to the evolving consumer needs. With the launch of Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix, we are bringing together two of the most trusted brands in the country, making us confident that this will make for a perfect indulgent drink, as consumers look for ways to indulge in or create unique eat experiences within the comfort of their homes, with their families and loved ones.”
This launch will be supported by strategic investments in trade visibility, promotions and Sampling. Priced at Rs. 175 for 200 gms, Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix will exclusively be available in modern trade and on e-commerce.