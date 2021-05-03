Mondelez India launches Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix; expands milk food drink offering

Commenting on this latest innovation, Inderpreet Singh, associate director – marketing (Beverages, Meals, Candies and Gums), Mondelez India, ‘’The indulgent Milk Food Drink category is evolving in India, given that in-home snacking has taken precedence, as consumers are spending more time at home, with their families or just by themselves. As we continue to ‘empower people to snack right’, we are focussed on providing the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way, through innovations such as these that cater to the evolving consumer needs. With the launch of Cadbury Oreo Milkshake Mix, we are bringing together two of the most trusted brands in the country, making us confident that this will make for a perfect indulgent drink, as consumers look for ways to indulge in or create unique eat experiences within the comfort of their homes, with their families and loved ones.”