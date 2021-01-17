Mondelez India launches new chocolate variant ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse’

This latest entrant offers a combination of a micro-aerated mousse filling inside a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bar.
Mondelez India, the brand responsible for multiple chocolate-flavoured products such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita, Oreo, etc., has announced the launch of yet another unique product innovation under its premium chocolate segment Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse.
A press note mentions that the latest entrant offers a combination of light, micro-aerated mousse filling inside a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bar. There is a new TVC to announce the launch of the product. It shows shots of a girl enjoying the product, with chocolate spilling all over her face.
Commenting on this new launch, Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (chocolates), insights and analytics, Mondelez India, said, “With its light texture of the mousse centre filling whisked to perfection, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is an indulgent experience that is sure to delight our consumers.’’
“We believe that this innovation, created in line with our efforts to redefine the chocolate eating experience, will help us further capitalise on the premium segment, as we expand our snacking footprint in the country.’’
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has fortified its premium chocolate credentials with an array of successful launches. These include India’s first ‘centre-filled’ chocolate – Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Caramello, India’s first ‘aerated’ chocolate – Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly, global innovation bundles like Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations, and the most recent unique eat experiences like Cadbury Dark Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo Red Velvet. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse further takes the brand’s innovation prowess, which is rooted in deep consumer insights and global expertise in chocolate, a notch higher.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is crafted using micro-aeration technology. It is being launched with a high intensity multi-touchpoint IMC campaign #ScoopIntoChocolateHeaven at the back of a film on TV and digital platforms, social media influencer strategy, impactful in-store visibility, on-ground and outdoor activation.
Priced at Rs 80 and Rs 175, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is available on e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers, etc.