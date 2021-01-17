Mondelez India launches new chocolate variant ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse’

Commenting on this new launch, Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (chocolates), insights and analytics, Mondelez India, said, “With its light texture of the mousse centre filling whisked to perfection, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse is an indulgent experience that is sure to delight our consumers.’’

“We believe that this innovation, created in line with our efforts to redefine the chocolate eating experience, will help us further capitalise on the premium segment, as we expand our snacking footprint in the country.’’