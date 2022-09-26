Mondelez India launches OREO in India for the ‘first time’ again

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia shared his thoughts on the idea, "OREO wanted to share its point of view on the most playful event of the year. When it comes to cricket, we all have our beliefs, be it wearing the same socks each time or sitting in a particular chair and many more. And we thought, if OREO can encourage everyone to stick to their beliefs of 2011, maybe we can recreate oiur time from then and bring back the Cup this year. Making OREO the biggest cricket fan! The campaign which starts with Dhoni’s press conference is a playful and impactful idea bringing the signature OREO light-hearted fun to one of the biggest event of the year.”