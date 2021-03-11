Mondelez introduces Cadbury 5Star flavoured Oreo

Commenting on this new innovation, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “As the market leaders in Chocolates and a strong challengers in Biscuits, we have the onus to stay true to our vision of leading the future of snacking by providing consumers with the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way. With this launch, we intend to accelerate the growth momentum of our premium portfolio and focus on agile innovations to stay ahead of the evolving demand curve. We believe that Cadbury 5Star Oreo is truly a cross pollination of two forever young brands of the iconic Chocolate and Biscuit category which will further expand Cadbury 5Star’s repertoire and take its stance in the countline segment a notch higher. This innovation is a testimony of our coherent efforts of extending Cadbury’s equity beyond the bar; helping us explore snacking adjacencies and increasing consumer relevance in the snacking domain.”