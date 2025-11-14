Mondelez launches Biscoff cookies in India, partners with Lotus Bakeries

Mondelez International has launched Biscoff cookies in India in partnership with Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries, expanding its portfolio in the country’s fast-growing premium cookie segment.

For the first time globally, Lotus Bakeries has partnered with another company to produce Biscoff locally. Mondelez India will handle the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of the brand, leveraging its network and market expertise.

Dirk Van De Put, chairman and chief executive of Mondelez International, said, “This collaboration marks an exciting step in strengthening our play in the premium cookie segment and reflects our commitment to introduce millions of Indians to the Biscoff experience - one that is as unique as it is unforgettable.”

Jan Boone, chief executive of Lotus Bakeries, said, “Our ambition is clear: to make Biscoff the world’s number three cookie and a true global brand. India is essential to this vision, and we are delighted to partner with Mondelēz International, whose deep expertise, shared passion for excellence and proven success in the Indian market give us great confidence.”

Samir Jain, president for India at Mondelez International, said, “With our strong distribution network, marketing excellence, and deep consumer understanding, we are excited to make this international favourite a cookie of choice for Indian consumers.”

Mondelez, which owns brands such as Cadbury and Oreo, said the partnership strengthens its “Make in India” commitment and reinforces its goal of leading the snacking category across price tiers, formats and occasions.

The company said Biscoff cookies will be available in five pack sizes starting at Rs 10 across leading retail and online platforms. Mondelez will also partner with hotel chains, airlines and coffee houses to offer the cookies with hot beverages, and work with quick-service restaurants to introduce Biscoff-flavoured desserts.