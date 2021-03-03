Mondelez sues Parle over latter’s Oreo lookalike Fabio

Mondelez launched Oreo in India about a decade back. The brand has occassionally experimented with flavours and the format. We had an orange flavoured Oreo and a Cadbury covered Oreo is still available. And going by the company’s claims, India is among its top-five markets by volume. India is now the 4th largest market for OREO in the world. This does say a lot about rivals wanting to have an Oreo like product in their portfolio.