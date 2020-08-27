Mondelēz forays into 'morning snacking' segment; launches Bournvita Fills

The new snack is priced at Rs 10 (18 gms), Rs 170 (250 gms), and can be eaten with, or without, milk.
Mondelēz India, the makers and bakers of snacking brands, like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo, has just announced that it will further expand its morning snacking presence, with the launch of Bournvita Fills.
The company is expanding its legacy and much-loved brand Bournvita into the morning snacking space – another foray after Bournvita Biscuits. This new avatar of Bournvita is a nourishing morning snack, which provides the nutritional benefits of Bournvita – strong bones, muscles, an active brain, and fuelling the morning snacking needs of the nation.
Commenting on the launch, Deepak Iyer, president – India, Mondelēz International, said, “A few years back, the brand extended successfully into morning snacking occasion with the launch of Bournvita Biscuits. Today, as a part of the same strategy, the brand is expanding its presence in the morning snacking occasion through the launch of Bournvita Fills – an easy to eat and nutritious snack that can be had with, or without, milk. We see tremendous opportunity for this product and are excited about the role it will play in the lives of our consumers.”
Inderpreet Singh, associate director – marketing (gums, candies, beverages and meals), Mondelēz India, said, “Bournvita has been one of India’s most trusted brands for more than 70 years now. Banking on the brand’s equity and trust, the launch of Bournvita Fills is yet another offering that will add value to the lives of our consumers through its nutritional composition and delicious taste – especially in today’s day and age when consumers are increasingly leaning towards healthier snacking options.”
The launch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign devised to garner maximum awareness on the new product. Bournvita Fills is priced at Rs 10 for a small pack (18 gms) and Rs 170 for a large pack (250 gms). It is all set to hit the shelves in the markets of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra in the initial phase, followed by a pan-India launch in the coming months.