Mondelēz forays into 'morning snacking' segment; launches Bournvita Fills

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Iyer, president – India, Mondelēz International, said, “A few years back, the brand extended successfully into morning snacking occasion with the launch of Bournvita Biscuits. Today, as a part of the same strategy, the brand is expanding its presence in the morning snacking occasion through the launch of Bournvita Fills – an easy to eat and nutritious snack that can be had with, or without, milk. We see tremendous opportunity for this product and are excited about the role it will play in the lives of our consumers.”