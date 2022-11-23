Moofarm roped in Sonam Bajwa as brand ambassador

Sonam is excited with this new partnership with Mooofarm towards a common noble purpose.
Mooofarm, a dairy agri-tech startup has signed Sonam Bajwa as the brand ambassador to collaborate on their shared vision of making farmers profitable and women empowerment in India.
The Punjabi actress is a renowned model and actor. Her fame spans from popular pageants to Punjabi films and all the way to Bollywood and Tamil cinema.
She was born in Nainital, studied in Delhi and moved to Mumbai in 2012. Sonam comes from a Punjabi farmer family, and has a grown-up to have a confident voice with a progress-oriented approach.
Mooofarm is an agritech start-up working in India building a connected commerce platform to increase income for 80 million dairy farmers in India.
Mooofarm is dedicated to ensure ‘dairy as a service’ for farmers by enabling better nutrition and cattle health for better milk yield, better cattle trade management and better cash management with greater access to capital.