Mother Dairy launches its own Bread

With changing lifestyle creating significant awareness for convenience food, the humble bread loaf has risen in popularity to occupy a permanent place in pantries of every household.

Alive towards its consumers, Mother Dairy, the dairy brand in India, today announced its entry in breads category, as a quick and nutritious option for breakfast staple. The leading dairy brand has further expanded its breakfast basket with its own range of sandwich bread, brown bread and a first in the category milk & fruit bread for kids. The newly introduced range also strengthens our breakfast portfolio as a source of protein with low fat content.