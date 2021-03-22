Mother’s Recipe introduces its newly launched spout pack Szechwan chutney

Mother’s Recipe has recently launched its Desi Szechwan chutney 200gm spout pack at Rs 55, which is hygienically made and hassle-free for consumers.
With its growing popularity amongst food lovers and millennials this versatile Szechwan chutney has become a common kitchen staple in India. The chutney not only adds a burst of flavours to various dishes but also allows home cooks to experiment with fusion flavours. Mother’s Recipe has recently launched its Desi Szechwan chutney 200gm spout pack at Rs 55, which is hygienically made and hassle-free for consumers.
This chutney is a perfect blend of spices made with chillies, ginger, garlic and onions, which is an absolute delight to your palate. Being adaptable in nature, this could perfectly be paired with samosa, sandwich, Frankie and even momos. Since it is still not safe to dine out, due to the current rise of the COVID cases, this chutney gives an ideal opportunity to experiment with various fusion dishes at home. The chutney is also available in a Rs. 10 Travel, on the go pack. This can be quickly added on noodles or rice for a tasty meal.
Commenting on the launch Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe said “The idea for the launch of the Desi Szechwan chutney is to add convenience & ease of use for everyone and at the same time offer an opportunity for experimentation with different food. We do not add any MSG or Artificial colors in our Szechwan, because we want it to be healthy for everyone in the family to enjoy together.”.
The product is already available in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hyderabad cities and will be launching in other cities very soon.