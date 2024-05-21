Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquires station branding rights of Malad West Metro Station, Mumbai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a financial services company, announces its exclusive acquisition of the station branding rights of Malad West Metro Station, Mumbai. This partnership amplifies Motilal Oswal's brand visibility. It strengthens the company’s longstanding and growing affiliation with Malad as a vibrant business hub, offering investors and employees a unique opportunity to be part of this journey.
MOFSL is presented the naming rights for Malad West Metro station by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). Motilal Oswal Malad (West) will prominently feature the brand's name and showcase visually appealing and intellectually stimulating content, aligning with Motilal Oswal's core values of research-backed recommendations and stock market literacy. This includes branding space inside the station, visibility of brand through metro train wrap, mention in train announcements and station maps, in addition to pre-fixing of brand name across the station featuring MOFSL branding milestone and its core thought of Wealth Creation.
Motilal Oswal, Group MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expressed his excitement, stating, "Our acquisition of the station branding rights for Malad West Metro Station marks a significant milestone for us. With our expanding office footprint in Malad, including offices in Palm Spring, Interface 7, and Interface 11, accommodating over 4000 employees, we are deeply rooted in this thriving community."
Situated on the bustling Yellow Line 2A of Mumbai Metro, Motilal Oswal Malad (West) is set to become a focal point for commuters, offering them an immersive and informative experience.
Commenting on this first such association, Ajay Menon, MD and CEO of broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remarked, "Our partnership with Malad West Metro Station not only reinforces our strong ties with the local community but also improves our visibility to the Metro train travellers. Through our station branding efforts, we are dedicated to fostering financial literacy and empowering investors with research-backed insights, enabling informed investment decisions among the masses.”
Sandeep Walunj, chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Motilal Oswal's 25- year legacy in Malad has been integral to both our community and our business growth. Our strategic branding initiative at the Malad metro station is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of Malad and its people, reinforcing our deep-rooted connection and commitment to the area. This effort not only honors our shared history but also underscores our continued dedication to serving and celebrating the community that has been pivotal to our success.”
Integrating its core value of Wealth Creation with the metro travel experience system, MOFSL will also setup ‘Wealth Creation Booths’ on the Malad West Metro Platform with trained manpower to interact with commuters and make them beneficiaries of its offerings.