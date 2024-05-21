Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquires station branding rights of Malad West Metro Station, Mumbai

Sandeep Walunj, chief marketing officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Motilal Oswal's 25- year legacy in Malad has been integral to both our community and our business growth. Our strategic branding initiative at the Malad metro station is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of Malad and its people, reinforcing our deep-rooted connection and commitment to the area. This effort not only honors our shared history but also underscores our continued dedication to serving and celebrating the community that has been pivotal to our success.”