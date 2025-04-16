Motorola taps Rasha Thadani as face of its laptops and tablets

Motorola announced actress Rasha Thadani, as the face of Motorola’s soon to be launched laptop the moto book 60 and tablet moto pad 60 pro. The annual association will see Rasha Thadani featuring in campaigns for the moto tab 60 pro and moto book 60. As Motorola infuses its signature style and innovation into these bold new categories, Rasha’s vibrant persona and Gen Z connect perfectly aligns with the brand.

The Moto Book 60 comes in Pantone-curated colours aimed at Gen Z users and offers strong performance, smart features, and smooth integration. Both devices reflect Motorola’s push towards a connected, future-ready tech ecosystem. Key features include Pantone colours, a slim design, and Smart Connect for easy connectivity.

The campaign launches with a TVC featuring Rasha Thadani and the Moto Book 60, highlighting the tagline ‘COLOUR ME MOTO’. The ad showcases the new colour options available from April 17, 2025. Set in a subway, Thadani is seen walking through the aisles with the Moto Book 60, drawing attention to its bold colour palette in contrast to typical silver and grey laptops.

Commenting on the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, "We are happy to welcome Rasha Thadani as the face of the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60 in India. As we expand our product portfolio with the launch of our first laptop and a new generation of tablets, we were looking for a personality who embodies the spirit of creativity and versatility. Rasha’s refreshing presence, modern outlook, and growing influence among the youth make her a perfect fit to represent our brand. Her association with the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60 reflects our vision of empowering the next generation with smart, stylish, and performance-driven technology. We are confident that this partnership will resonate with young consumers, especially Gen Z and further strengthen Motorola’s position in the lifestyle tech ecosystem."

Commenting on the collaboration, the actress Rasha Thadani said, "I'm super excited to be associated with Motorola for the launch of the moto pad 60 pro and moto book 60. As someone who’s always juggling work and learning about new stuff, I love how these devices bring together style, performance, and smart features integrated with AI that actually make a difference. It’s amazing to be part of a brand that’s constantly innovating to make tech more intuitive and empowering for young users like me with meaningful innovations.”