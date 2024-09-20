Motorola’s #FlipTheFOMO campaign transforms FOMO into creativity with Razr 50

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Motorola razr50 is launched on amazon at just Rs 49,999* or Rs2,778/month and will be available for sale starting September 20, 2024.
Motorola has unveiled its groundbreaking marketing initiative, the #FlipTheFOMO campaign, showcasing the iconic flip phone Motorola Razr 50. This captivating campaign is aimed to transform Gen Z’s "Fear Of Missing Out" (FOMO) into moments of creativity and empowerment, perfectly embodying Motorola’s dedication to pushing the limits of design and technology.
Conceptualised and executed by Barcode Entertainment, the #FlipTheFOMO campaign leverages social media to captivate a broad audience, with Instagram at the campaign's core. Over 400 creators have embraced the trend, showcasing the Razr 50’s unique features through dynamic transitions set to an original music track, amplifying the phone's launch across India. The campaign also includes a user-generated content contest, encouraging fans to share their own FOMO-flipping moments for a chance to win a Razr 50, boosting engagement and excitement.
The Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.6-inch external display, the largest in its segment, allowing interaction with notifications, apps, and camera controls. It supports nearly all apps, including the Gemini AI App, on the external display. The flip design combines vegan leather and Gorilla Glass, offering durability with IPX8 underwater protection while maintaining a compact, portable form.
Speaking on the campaign success, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, said “At Motorola, pushing the boundaries of innovation is at the core of our brand—whether it's through groundbreaking design, advanced technology, or modern marketing strategies. Our latest flagship, the motorola razr 50, is a testament to this commitment, showcased through our dynamic #FlipTheFOMO campaign. This campaign not only highlights the razr 50’s cutting-edge features but also integrates contemporary social media trends to connect with Gen Z. We are pleased to partner with Barcode Entertainment on this campaign, which leverages vibrant visuals and creative content to captivate our audience. The positive feedback to the campaign has been rewarding, and we’re enthusiastic about applying more distinctive marketing tactics to advance our brand’s reach.”
“Partnering with Motorola on the razr 50 launch has been an exciting journey,” said Sapna Sanil, creative director, Barcode Entertainment. “Our aim was to create a content marketing campaign that not only highlights Motorola razr 50’'s impressive features but also resonates deeply with Gen Z’s lifestyle and aspirations. #FlipTheFOMO is more than a campaign—it’s a movement that turns everyday challenges into opportunities, reflecting the essence of both Motorola and Barcode Entertainment.”
