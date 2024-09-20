Motorola’s #FlipTheFOMO campaign transforms FOMO into creativity with Razr 50

Speaking on the campaign success, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, said “At Motorola, pushing the boundaries of innovation is at the core of our brand—whether it's through groundbreaking design, advanced technology, or modern marketing strategies. Our latest flagship, the motorola razr 50, is a testament to this commitment, showcased through our dynamic #FlipTheFOMO campaign. This campaign not only highlights the razr 50’s cutting-edge features but also integrates contemporary social media trends to connect with Gen Z. We are pleased to partner with Barcode Entertainment on this campaign, which leverages vibrant visuals and creative content to captivate our audience. The positive feedback to the campaign has been rewarding, and we’re enthusiastic about applying more distinctive marketing tactics to advance our brand’s reach.”