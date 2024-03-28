Movado is the official time partner of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to showcase Movado's precision and style to millions of cricket fans in India and around the world.
Movado, the Swiss watchmaker renowned for its modern design and innovative spirit since 1881, announces a new partnership with the Rajasthan Royals, one of the leading teams in the world’s biggest Twenty20 (T20) Cricket League. Through this collaboration, Movado becomes the official time partner of the Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season.
This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with Movado's brand essence, "always in motion." Just like the Rajasthan Royals, known for their dynamic and ambitious playing style, Movado embodies a forward-thinking approach, constantly pushing boundaries in design and technology.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Rajasthan Royals, a team that embodies the energy and passion of Movado. This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans across India and overseas to showcase our commitment to excellence and innovation," says Xavier Gauderlot, president international at Movado Group Inc.
Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Movado as our Official Time Partner for the season. Movado’s dedication to precision and style is renowned, and we are looking forward to showcasing their modern and innovative designs in front of our global fan base.”