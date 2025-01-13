mPokket marks 9 years with street campaign in Bangalore

mPokket, a digital lending platform, celebrates its 9th anniversary with a creative campaign inspired by the concept of "The Guy with the Brown Board". The campaign urges young Indians to pursue their goals, highlighting mPokket as a reliable partner in achieving them.

The campaign took place across multiple locations in Bangalore over two days, drawing significant participation. mPokket aimed to inspire youth to view their goals as achievable. The placards carried aspirational messages such as:

Level up your wardrobe. Elevate your style!

Pack your bags. That dream vacation isn’t planning itself!

Grab that dream phone. Tell your story, your way!

Upgrade your workspace. Big ideas need bigger screens!

Buy that gym membership. Your fitness era starts now!

Sign up for that class. Skill up, level up!

Commenting on the milestone, Gaurav Jalan, CEO and founder at mPokket said, "Our journey over the past nine years has been driven by a single-minded vision to empower the youth of India. At mPokket, we believe every dream is worth pursuing. The 9-year milestone is a celebration of the trust and shared progress we’ve built with our customers, and we remain committed to enabling their growth and ambitions in the years ahead."